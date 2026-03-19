Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and QPR battle for Dundee star

A three-way Championship battle is brewing for Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has attracted strong interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and QPR, with all three clubs eager to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

According to Football Insider, McCracken is expected to be available on a free transfer, making him an appealing target for clubs looking to add experience without a transfer fee.

McCracken has established himself as a reliable presence in Scotland, earning praise for his consistency and composure between the posts. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with English clubs now circling.

With his contract set to expire, a move south of the border looks increasingly likely.

All three clubs are expected to monitor the situation closely as the summer window approaches.