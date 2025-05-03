Arsenal lining up shock move for Leicester City star

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City’s young midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, according to The Sun.

Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of another Premier League title push next season.

Bilal El Khannouss, 20, joined Leicester from Genk last August for £21 million. Despite Leicester’s disappointing relegation campaign, the talented playmaker stood out, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester’s manager, has openly backed the Moroccan international, highlighting his exceptional technique and vision.

Arsenal view El Khannouss as valuable competition for Martin Odegaard in midfield, especially given Fabio Vieira’s uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

The player’s price might also be attractive to Arsenal, as Leicester’s relegation could significantly reduce his transfer cost in the 2025 summer transfer window.