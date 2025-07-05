Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea star

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, taking a significant step towards a potential summer transfer.

The 23-year-old has reportedly given his approval to a move to the Emirates, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Madueke is viewed as a versatile winger capable of operating on both flanks, offering depth behind Bukayo Saka.

Talks between the clubs have yet to begin, but Arsenal remain optimistic due to their positive relationship with Chelsea, having already secured goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier in the 2025 summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Madueke is one of several targets under consideration, alongside Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Despite fitness setbacks last season, Madueke contributed 11 goals and five assists for Chelsea and remains a rising star with seven senior England caps to his name.