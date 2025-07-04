Newcastle Utd confident of triple transfer boost

Newcastle United are closing in on a trio of major signings as they prepare for their pre-season clash against Celtic.

The Magpies are nearing a £55 million agreement to bring in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, while also finalising talks with Burnley over goalkeeper James Trafford.

In addition, Newcastle are pushing to sign Italian centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, with the club ready to meet Atalanta’s £30 million asking price.

Elanga is expected to join fellow Swede Alexander Isak at St James’ Park, bolstering Eddie Howe’s attacking options.

According to The Mirror, the club is optimistic all three signings will be completed soon, marking a major breakthrough after a slow start to the summer window.