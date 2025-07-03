Dortmund confirm Chelsea move for Man Utd, Newcastle, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed England U21 international Jamie Gittens is set to move to Premier League side Chelsea.

The Bundesliga side have revealed that “all parties agreed to this deal today” in Florida, United States.

England U21 international and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Minor contractual details are yet to be finalised, with Gittens signing a seven-year contract at Chelsea in a deal worth up to €65 million.

“The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are pleased that we can most likely realize our financial ambitions and then have planning security,” said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

He added: “Jamie is an outstanding player who has given us a great deal of pleasure. He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and much success.”

Last month reports suggested that Gittens emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Gittens in the January transfer window.

Reports in January also suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.