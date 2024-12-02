Liverpool join Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in race for Borussia Dortmund youngster

Liverpool have reportedly joined a number of Premier League rivals in the race for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also previously been mentioned as interested in Jamie Gittens.

The winger, who scored an impressive goal against Bayern Munich over the weekend, has a contract until 2028 at Dortmund.

Reports suggest Gittens is not thinking about leaving Dortmund in the summer and the Bundesliga side have placed a €100 million price-tag on the youngster.

Jamie Gittens would be keen on playing in the Premier League when he decides to leave Dortmund.