Chelsea join Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in race for Borussia Dortmund star

Chelsea have reportedly joined a number of Premier League rivals in the race for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

German outlet Bild reports that the Blues are the latest club to join the race for the 20-year-old winger, who reportedly could cost around €100 million.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has had an impressive start to the season for Dortmund, scoring four goals and three assists so far.

Bynoe-Gittens has previously had spells in the Chelsea and Manchester City academies before joining Dortmund in 2020.

Reports have previously suggested that Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are keen on the young English winger.

The four clubs have reportedly scouted the winger several times and are keeping an close eye on his situation at Borussia Dortmund.