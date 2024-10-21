Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund star

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is being linked with a number of Premier League clubs after impressing for the Bundesliga side.

CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on the 20-year-old winger.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

The four clubs have reportedly scouted the winger several times and are keeping an close eye on his situation at Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking for more than £50million for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, before they will consider selling.

Bynoe-Gittens has previously had spells in the Chelsea and Manchester City academies before joining Dortmund in 2020.