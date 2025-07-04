Juventus sign Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd target

Italian giants Juventus have confirmed the signing of Canada international forward Jonathan David.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A outfit and joins the club as a free agent after his contract at Lille expired earlier in the week.

Lille striker Jonathan David. Photo by Shutterstock.

David impressed for Lille in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring 16 goals and getting five assists in his 32 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old forward has been attracting serious attention across Europe. Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing the forward.

Barcelona have also been linked with the striker, with talks reportedly reaching an advanced stage earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and several of their Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa and Liverpool, have been keeping a close eye on the situation.