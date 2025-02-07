Barcelona in ‘advanced talks’ for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd target

Barcelona are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Lille striker Jonathan David upon the expiry of his contract in June.

TBR Football reports that the 25-year-old is close to agreeing terms with the Spanish giants after a long time of speculation over his future.

Earlier this week there were reports that Newcastle were considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has also been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Canadian international will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Jonathan David has scored 20 goals for French side Lille this season.