Newcastle lining up move for Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs and Barcelona target

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Lille striker Jonathan David, with the striker’s contract set to expire this summer.

The Magpies are considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona.

The Canadian international will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Athletic reports that Newcastle will focus on bringing in a new winger and a centre-back, but David is a player the Magpies are monitoring closely as they are considering signing a new striker as well.

Jonathan David has scored 20 goals for French side Lille this season.