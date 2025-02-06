Newcastle lining up move for Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs and Barcelona target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Lille striker Jonathan David, with the striker’s contract set to expire this summer.

The Magpies are considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona.

The Canadian international will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Athletic reports that Newcastle will focus on bringing in a new winger and a centre-back, but David is a player the Magpies are monitoring closely as they are considering signing a new striker as well.

Jonathan David has scored 20 goals for French side Lille this season.

