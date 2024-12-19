Liverpool enter race for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Spurs and Barcelona target

Liverpool have reportedly joined the list of clubs considering a move for Lille forward Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer and the Canadian forward has been linked with several clubs across Europe.

The Athletic reports of the interest from Liverpool in the highly-rated forward, Jonathan David .

David has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona, as well as Italian outfits Inter and Juventus.

David is not expected to sign a contract extension with Lille and will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

The forward came close to leaving Lille last summer as well.

“I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with the coaches. But ultimately (David and his camp) made the decision to stay,” David recently told The Athletic.

“What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually, my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year.”