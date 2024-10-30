Inter and Juventus to compete with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man Utd and Spurs for highly-rated striker

Inter and Juventus are reportedly ready to compete with a number of Premier League clubs for the signing of Jonathan David.

Football Italia reports that Inter and Juventus will join several Premier League clubs in the race to sign Jonathan David as a free agent next summer.

David is not expected to sign a contract extension with Lille and will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Reports have previously suggested that the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona are among the clubs keeping tabs on David.

David came close to leaving Lille in the summer, but ended up staying with the French side.

“I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with the coaches. But ultimately (David and his camp) made the decision to stay,” David recently told The Athletic.

“What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually, my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year.”