Ipswich Town make shock bid for Leicester winger

Ipswich Town have reportedly submitted a bid for Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer as they look to strengthen their attack before the deadline.

The move comes after Omari Hutchinson’s £37.5m switch to Nottingham Forest left the Tractor Boys searching for a new right-sided option.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Midlands football reporter John Percy, Ipswich have made an offer for the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

While it remains unclear whether the bid has been accepted, Ipswich are said to be hopeful of securing his signature.

McAteer has risen through Leicester’s academy and played a key role in their 2023/24 Championship title-winning campaign.

He scored once in 24 Premier League outings last season, with that goal ironically coming against Ipswich in May.