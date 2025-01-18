Man Utd join Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in race for England youngster

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens.

The Daily Express reports that United ‘are seriously interested’ in the talented England U-21 star, but they face a fight to land the youngster.

Reports yesterday suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Borussia Dortmund have stated several times that they are not interested in selling Gittens and his contract with the Bundesliga side expires in 2028.

Dortmund have reportedly placed a €100 million price-tag on the youngster.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.