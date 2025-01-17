Bayern Munich lining up summer swoop for Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Bayern Munich have reportedly ‘expressed an interest’ over a summer move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens.

The 20-year-old winger has been a hit for Dortmund this season, scoring seven times in 18 appearances.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Athletic reports that Bayern see Gittens as a ‘potentially strong addition to their left side’, with several of their star players linked with moves away from the club.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Borussia Dortmund have stated several times that they are not interested in selling Gittens and his contract with the Bundesliga side expires in 2028.

Dortmund have reportedly placed a €100 million price-tag on the youngster.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.