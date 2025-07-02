Sunderland close in on €25m deal for goalkeeper

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in what would be a major boost ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is expected to join the Black Cats on a long-term contract as part of a €25 million deal.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the transfer is nearing completion, with Petrovic set to sign a five-year deal.

The Serbian shot-stopper impressed while on loan at Strasbourg last season, recording 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1.

Despite joining Chelsea from New England Revolution in 2023, Petrovic struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

He is now poised to become Sunderland’s second major summer addition after Reinildo Mandava, with the club prioritising early business in the window to strengthen their defence.

Petrovic has also been linked with a move to Bournemouth in the 2025 summer transfer window.