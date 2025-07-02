Leicester City and Wrexham target ‘the next Jamie Vardy’

Leicester City and Wrexham are showing strong interest in Oxford City’s rising star Jayden Carbon following his breakout campaign.

The teenage forward has earned comparisons to Jamie Vardy due to his blistering pace and sharp finishing.

Carbon, who was named Oxford City’s Young Player of the Season, scored five goals last term and also found the net in the FA Trophy, sparking attention from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

According to Football Insider, both Championship sides are closely monitoring the youngster’s development, viewing him as a potential long-term project.

Despite Leicester’s managerial uncertainty and looming disciplinary issues, the club remains focused on securing promising talent.

Wrexham, meanwhile, are keen to continue their momentum after back-to-back promotions under Phil Parkinson and their ambitious ownership.

A summer move or loan-back deal remains on the table as Carbon’s stock continues to rise.