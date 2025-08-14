Wrexham agree record £10m deal for Ipswich winger

Wrexham have reached an agreement to sign Ipswich Town winger Nathan Broadhead in a club-record £10 million deal.

The 27-year-old Wales international is set to travel today for a medical and to complete the final paperwork.

Ipswich were initially reluctant to part with Broadhead, but the recent arrival of Chuba Akpom from Ajax has allowed the transfer to proceed.

The deal is believed to include performance-related add-ons, potentially increasing its total value.

This move will shatter Wrexham’s previous transfer record of £3 million, set last month with the signing of Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest.

Broadhead’s arrival marks another ambitious statement from the ambitious Welsh club as they continue to strengthen their squad.