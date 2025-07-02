Nottingham Forest and Wolves join West Ham and Napoli in race for AC Milan star

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have entered the race to sign Yunus Musah from AC Milan this summer, joining West Ham United and Napoli in the pursuit of the 22-year-old midfielder.

Musah is expected to leave Milan in the current transfer window, with interest growing from multiple clubs.

Napoli were previously close to sealing a €25 million deal, but talks have stalled after Milan raised their asking price.

TEAMtalk reports that Forest and Wolves have now made contact with Musah’s representatives to explore a potential move.

Both clubs are evaluating his wage demands and interest in returning to English football, having previously been in Arsenal’s academy.

West Ham also remain keen but are yet to submit a formal bid. Musah is open to a move, with his future expected to be resolved in the 2025 summer transfer window.