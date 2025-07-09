Arsenal to return with improved bid for RB Leipzig, Man Utd, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea target

Arsenal are reportedly expected to return with an improved bid for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Sky Sports News reports that the Gunners are ‘staying patient and remain relaxed’ in their attempt to land the Valencia star.

The Spanish side are reportedly looking for around €25 million for the midfielder, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Arsenal had their initial bid for Mosquera, worth €15 million, rejected by Valencia.

Reports at the end of last month claimed that Arsenal had agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea were reported to be keeping an eye on Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Back in February Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.