Man Utd quietly secures major cash injection

Manchester United are set to receive a significant financial boost this summer, thanks to smart sell-on clauses in the deals of two former players: Anthony Elanga and Alvaro Carreras.

Elanga, who left Old Trafford for Nottingham Forest in 2023 for £15 million, is now on the verge of a £55 million transfer to Newcastle United.

Sweden and Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga. Photo by Shutterstock.

With United inserting a sell-on clause into the original deal – reportedly worth around 20% of Forest’s profit – the Red Devils could earn between £6 million and £8 million from the transfer.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Carreras, sold to Benfica last year for £5 million, is closing in on a high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Reports suggest the Spanish giants could pay up to £40–50 million, triggering a 20% sell-on clause. That would net United an additional £6–10 million depending on the final fee.

Combined, Manchester United could bank upwards of £16 million this summer without selling a single current squad member.

With Financial Fair Play restrictions looming and the club seeking reinforcements in key areas, this unexpected windfall offers valuable breathing room.

These clauses highlight how savvy business off the pitch can provide critical support for on-field ambitions – especially in a tight 2025 summer transfer window.