Man City, Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth monitoring Chelsea youngster

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is attracting growing interest from several Premier League rivals as the transfer window nears its close.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are all monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation closely in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Chelsea’s preference is to keep Acheampong, who is regarded as a long-term prospect at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca is expected to integrate him into the first-team squad, especially with Levi Colwill sidelined and defensive reinforcements yet to arrive.

Bournemouth are thought to be the most proactive of the suitors, as they continue their search for defenders following injuries to Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi.

A loan to Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo, has been suggested, but for now Chelsea are standing firm. Acheampong remains one to watch if playing time becomes limited.