Leverkusen reach agreement over move for Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Bournemouth target

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly reached full verbal agreement with Eliesse Ben Seghir over an ‘immediate move’.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that ‘personal terms have been agreed’ between Leverkusen and Ben Seghir.

Leverkusen are also in ‘advanced negotiations with Monaco’, according to Plettenberg.

The 20-year-old is Leverkusen’s top target in the 2025 summer transfer window and a deal is close to being completed, according to reports.

Earlier this week we reported that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had made contact with representatives of Ben Seghir over a possible summer move.

Bournemouth and Aston Villa have also been linked with the 20-year-old Moroccan winger in recent weeks.

Ben Seghir, under contract until mid-2027, is seen as a bright attacking prospect.