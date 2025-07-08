Juventus could let Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Man Utd target leave for free

Juventus are reportedly considering offering striker Dusan Vlahovic the opportunity to terminate his current contract at the club.

Juventus are desperate to offload the Serbian striker in the 2025 summer transfer window as he is not part of Igor Tudor’s plans for the coming season.

Vlahovic’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but his salary is set to increase for the final year of his contract. The striker is already among the highest paid players in the Serie A.

The striker is not prepared to take a pay cut to extend his contract with the club and reports from Gianluca Di Marzio now claims that Juventus are ready to make an offer to the player’s agent for contract termination.

Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester United are among the clubs who have shown an interest in the 24-year-old, who could now be available for free.

Vlahovic is reportedly holding out for a top Premier League move, but wage demands remain a hurdle.