Roma in talks to sign Sunderland, Leeds Utd and Wolves target

Italian giants Roma are reportedly in talks to sign midfielder Neil El Aynaoui from French side RC Lens.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that talks over a move ‘took place again today’, as Roma keep working on securing a deal for El Aynaoui.

RC Lens are reportedly keen to keep the midfielder at the club and has even offered him a new contract with the hope of persuading him to stay.

The 24-year-old impressed last season with eight assists and one goal, becoming a key figure for the Ligue 1 side.

Neil El Aynaoui is attracting attention across Europe in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland, Leeds United and Wolves are all among the clubs showing interest in the midfielder, while Roma also face competition from Italian rivals Juventus and AC Milan who are also monitoring the situation.

El Aynaoui is reportedly open to leaving France this summer to pursue a new challenge.