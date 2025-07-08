Sunderland, Leeds and Wolves eye move for Lens star

Sunderland, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the English clubs showing interest in RC Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

The 24-year-old impressed last season with eight assists and one goal, becoming a key figure for the Ligue 1 side.

With a contract running until 2027, Lens are keen to keep hold of him, but growing interest from abroad could make that difficult.

According to Foot Mercato, Neil El Aynaoui is attracting attention across Europe in the 2025 summer transfer window.

AS Roma have already made contact with Lens and submitted a €20 million bid, while Juventus and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation.

El Aynaoui is reportedly open to leaving France this summer to pursue a new challenge, making a Premier League switch an increasingly likely outcome.