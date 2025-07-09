Sunderland agree deal for Brighton star

Sunderland are on the verge of completing the signing of Brighton winger Simon Adingra after agreeing a deal worth up to £20.5 million.

The Championship club will pay £18 million upfront, with £2.5 million due in potential add-ons.

Sky Sports News reports that the 23-year-old arrived in the North East by private jet earlier today and is currently undergoing his medical.

Personal terms have already been settled, paving the way for his imminent move.

Sunderland had previously tried to secure Adingra’s signature in January in a proposed swap for Tommy Watson, but the deal collapsed late on.

This marks Sunderland’s fifth signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.