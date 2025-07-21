Porto set to sign €22m Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle Utd, Man Utd, Spurs, Brentford and Aston Villa target

Portuguese giants FC Porto are reportedly on the verge of signing Victor Froholdt from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Danish outlet Tipsbladet reports that the Danish midfielder is set to join FC Porto in a €22 million deal.

It is not expected that personal terms on a contract will be an issue for Froholdt and FC Porto.

Froholdt earlier this summer reached an agreement with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but the two clubs failed to agree on an transfer fee.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Borussia Dortmund were tracking the 19-year-old and were ready to test Copenhagen’s resolve with an opening offer.

Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa have all been circling in what has been expected could lead to a bidding war.

Froholdt, under contract until 2028, is seen as one of Denmark’s most promising prospects.