Hull, Derby and Blackburn chase Everton starlet

Hull City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are all pushing to sign Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong on loan this summer.

The 18-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Derby last season and remains a key target for Rams boss John Eustace.

Blackburn and Hull are also monitoring the situation, with both clubs hoping to strengthen their midfield options.

Hull’s transfer embargo has complicated their plans, but recent developments could ease their restrictions.

Harrison Armstrong recently signed a new contract with Everton until 2028 and is set to feature in the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

According to TEAMtalk, David Moyes is a strong admirer of the youngster and is considering keeping him at Goodison Park – though a temporary move remains on the table depending on Everton’s summer business.