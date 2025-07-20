Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds in race for former Aston Villa star

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United are all showing interest in a move for former Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian centre-back, who joined Fenerbahce in January, could return to England just six months after leaving the Premier League.

Carlos, once a £26m signing from Sevilla under Steven Gerrard, struggled with injuries during his time at Villa Park.

Despite a spell of involvement under Unai Emery, he was sold to Fenerbahce, where fitness issues have again limited his impact.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce are open to loaning Carlos out. All three English clubs are reportedly exploring the opportunity to bring the experienced defender back for the 2025/26 campaign.