Leicester set £22m price tag for Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolves target

Leicester City have reportedly set a £22 million asking price for attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss as they prepare for summer sales.

The 20-year-old Moroccan, signed from Genk last year, has impressed despite the club’s relegation battle.

Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed Leicester’s £22 million valuation for the 20-year-old in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With financial pressure mounting due to possible EFL sanctions over profit and sustainability breaches, Leicester may be forced to offload key players. Bilal El Khannouss, who contributed two goals and three assists in 30 appearances, is seen as one of their most valuable assets.

Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolves are all monitoring the situation, according to CaughtOffside.

Reports have in recent days also suggested that Arsenal are lining up a move to sign El Khannouss from Leicester.

While losing El Khannouss would be a blow, it may be a necessary move to balance the books and rebuild under uncertain managerial leadership.