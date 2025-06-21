Exclusive: Aston Villa and Sunderland keeping tabs on Norwegian youngster

Aston Villa and Sunderland are monitoring Viking FK winger Edvin Austbo, who is enjoying a breakout season.

The 20‑year‑old Norwegian has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 Eliteserien starts so far this year.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Aston Villa and Sunderland have been keeping a close eye on Austbo this season.

Standing at 1.72 m, Austbo combines pace and sharp dribbling to pose a consistent threat down the left flank.

Edvin Austbo has also earned recognition with Norway’s U21 side, making two appearances since his debut in March 2025.

He previously collected caps at U17, U18, and U19 levels, reflecting steady international progress.

Austbo’s current contract at Viking FK is set to expire in 2027. Reports have previously stated that Viking FK would not consider selling the winger to a rival Eliteserien club.

Interest is expected to grow as he continues to develop in Norway’s top division and international youth setup.