Exclusive: Sheffield Utd and Middlesbrough keeping tabs on Norwegian defender

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping an eye on Norwegian centre-back Henrik Falchener.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Viking FK, since joining the club in January 2025 from local rivals Egersund.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are keeping an eye on his situation and progress at Viking.

Henrik Falchener signed a contract with Viking FK until 2028 , when he joined the club earlier this season.

Falchener has impressed with his aerial dominance this season and his height (1.94 m) gives his club a major advantage on set pieces.

Viking coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim faces a challenge retaining their promising centre‑back amid growing interest.

The Eliteserien club will be looking to hold onto Falchener at least until the end of the season, but expect that there could be a lot of interest in the centre-back this summer.