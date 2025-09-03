West Brom, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Norwich and Wrexham eyeing West Ham prospect

West Brom, Middlesbrough, Wrexham, Bristol City and Norwich City all explored a move for West Ham youngster George Earthy during the summer window, according to GiveMeSport.

The 20-year-old midfielder attracted significant Championship interest following an impressive loan spell at Bristol City last season, where he made 40 appearances and scored three goals.

Despite the growing attention, Earthy ultimately stayed at the London Stadium as West Ham opted against sanctioning another move.

Earthy, a product of the Hammers’ academy, has already featured for the first team and remains highly rated by the club’s coaching staff.

His creativity and energy in midfield made him a sought-after option for several second-tier sides.

With interest still strong, the race for Earthy could reignite in January as clubs look to bolster their attacking options.