Coventry and Middlesbrough lock horns as Bundesliga clubs join chase for MLS star

Coventry City and Middlesbrough are heading for a showdown off the pitch as both clubs step up their chase for New York City star Justin Haak.

The 24-year-old utility man has become one of the most sought-after names ahead of the winter window.

According to amNewYork, the Championship’s top two are battling a growing queue of admirers. Two Bundesliga clubs have now joined the hunt, adding even more pressure as Haak approaches the final months of his NYC contract.

Coventry’s Frank Lampard factor could prove decisive, with the Sky Blues boss enjoying legendary status both in England and New York.

But Middlesbrough are no strangers to MLS success after Aidan Morris’ impact at the Riverside.

Haak’s versatility – operating as a midfielder or centre-back – makes him a prime target as the transfer race intensifies.