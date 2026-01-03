Coventry and Swansea circle ex-Celtic star for January swoop

Coventry City and Swansea City are reportedly both considering a January move for former Celtic winger Liel Abada.

The pacey wide man is currently with Charlotte FC in MLS but has been made available for a short-term return to Europe while the American season remains on hold.

Coventry are keen to add firepower as they push on under Frank Lampard, with a winger high on their winter wishlist.

According to Sky Sports News, Swansea are also tracking Abada as they weigh up attacking options. A move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looks tricky, putting the Celtic title-winner firmly on their radar.

Abada’s goal threat and top-level experience make him a tempting January gamble.