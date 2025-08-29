Wolves table £30m package for Middlesbrough star amid Man Utd, Newcastle, Ipswich and Liverpool interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have launched a major move to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, tabling a £20m bid that could rise to £30m with add-ons.

According to Football League World, Wolves’ approach comes after a summer of heavy speculation around the 23-year-old academy graduate, who has become one of the Championship’s standout midfielders.

Hackney has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent months, including West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town.

Ipswich even had a Championship-record £20m deal rejected earlier in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough insist Hackney is not for sale, but a £30m package would eclipse the club’s record outgoing fee.

With Hackney eager to test himself in the Premier League, Boro face a tough decision as the transfer deadline approaches.