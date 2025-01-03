Newcastle join Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford in race for Man City midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to join the race to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

The Daily Mail reports of Newcastle being interested in signing McAtee from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the 2025 January transfer window.

James McAtee is behind in the pecking order at Manchester City and have made just nine appearances for the club so far this season.

Reports have suggested that the midfielder would be interested in a move to get regular first team football.

City will face a battle to keep the England Under-21 midfielder at the club next month, with list of clubs showing interest increasing.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been strongly linked with McAtee in the last week.