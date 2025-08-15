Derby, QPR and Birmingham in race for winger

Derby County, QPR and Birmingham City are all battling to sign Japanese winger Koki Saito from Belgian side Lommel this summer.

According to reporter Mike McGrath, the 24-year-old is attracting strong interest after impressing during a season-long loan at QPR, where he scored three goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances.

Derby are keen to strengthen out wide after injuries to several attacking players, including Corey Blackett-Taylor, Rhian Brewster, and Owen Beck.

Manager John Eustace sees Saito as a key target to bolster options for the Championship campaign.

Birmingham City are also monitoring the situation, while Dutch side FC Twente have joined the race.

With multiple clubs in contention, Saito’s future could be decided in the coming weeks as the transfer window enters its decisive stage.