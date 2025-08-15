Middlesbrough set to sign Norwegian wonderkid

Middlesbrough are set to secure the loan signing of Manchester City prospect Sverre Nypan for the current season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between the clubs is close, with the 18-year-old midfielder expected to join Rob Edwards’ squad at the Riverside.

Nypan only arrived at City from Rosenborg this summer in a £12.5million deal, having built a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.

The Norway youth international recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in 70 games for the Norwegian side before moving to England in the 2025 summer transfer window.

City believe Nypan is ready for senior football, and a Championship loan is seen as the ideal next step.

The move would mark another statement addition for Boro as they push to return to the Championship play-off places.