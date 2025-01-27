Leverkusen make bid for Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly launched a move for Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Leverkusen have approached City to sign McAtee in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report suggests that Leverkusen have made an offer to sign McAtee on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly a ‘huge fan’ of McAtee, but City are reluctant to let him leave in January.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes McAtee can ‘become a regular starter’.

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger claims Leverkusen are in direct talks with Manchester City to ‘finalize an agreement’ for the 22-year-old, who has a reported price tag of around €25 million.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been strongly linked with McAtee in December.

Reports earlier in January also suggested that Newcastle United had also joined the race to sign McAtee.