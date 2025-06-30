Fulham eye move for Coventry star amid Tete uncertainty

Fulham are showing strong interest in Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk, according to Sky Sports News.

The Premier League side have explored the terms of a potential deal for the 24-year-old Dutch right-back, who has two years left on his contract.

Right-back remains a key position for Fulham, especially as Kenny Tete has yet to decide whether to stay or join Everton.

The club have tabled an improved offer to keep Tete, but uncertainty remains as his contract expires today.

While Tete remains Fulham’s top priority, the club are keeping alternatives in mind, including Van Ewijk, Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, and Ipswich Town’s Ben Johnson.

Fulham’s transfer focus in the 2025 summer transfer window could soon shift based on Tete’s decision.