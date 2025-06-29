Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer odds: Will Calvert-Lewin join Man Utd, Newcastle, Leeds, West Ham, Besiktas or Nottingham Forest this summer?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set for a fresh chapter after leaving Everton as a free agent. The 27-year-old striker has attracted widespread interest, and the latest football transfer betting odds suggest several clubs are in the mix for his signature.

According to the bookmakers, both Manchester United and Newcastle United lead the race at 7.00. The Red Devils are reportedly seeking attacking reinforcements, while Newcastle view him as a strong option to add depth up front.

Leeds United follow at 10.00, with West Ham and Besiktas both priced at 11.00.

Nottingham Forest, Marseille, and Arsenal trail behind at 13.00, though all three clubs have been linked to new strikers this summer.

Calvert-Lewin’s experience and Premier League pedigree make him a valuable free agent. As transfer talks heat up, these football transfer odds will likely shift in the coming weeks as interest becomes more concrete.