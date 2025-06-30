Crystal Palace plot £27m move for Middlesbrough duo

Crystal Palace are eyeing a £27 million double swoop for Middlesbrough stars Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg, according to The Sun.

Hackney, valued at £15m, shone for England during their Under-21 Euros triumph and has attracted interest from top clubs, including Stuttgart and Porto.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been keeping a close eye on Hackney in recent months.

The 23-year-old midfielder impressed last season with standout performances in the cups against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Palace are also monitoring Dutch defender Van den Berg, rated at £12m, after scouting him during the Under-21 tournament in Slovakia.

Boro boss Rob Edwards is keen to keep both players but may be forced to sell to fund new signings in the 2025 summer transfer window. Palace scouts have tracked both talents closely this summer.