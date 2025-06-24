Exclusive: Spurs line up opening bid for Aston Villa, Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target

Tottenham are reportedly lining up an opening bid of around £15 million for England Under-21 star Hayden Hackney.

The 22-year-old midfielder looks set to leave Middlesbrough after the U21 Euros Championship in Slovakia.

Ontheminute.com understands that new Spurs manager Thomas Frank is keen on the club to sign Hackey, with a £15 million opening bid being planned.

Hackney was strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham in the January transfer window, but Middlesbrough refused to sell.

Hayden Hackney was a key player for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and is currently impressing for England at the U21 Euros.

Reports have previously even suggested that Aston Villa and Manchester United are showing interested in Hackney and could make bids in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Hackney has previously also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The England Under-21 international is currently on a £6,500-per-week deal, which is due to run until 2027.