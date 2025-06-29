Exclusive: Newcastle Utd eyes rising German star

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign emerging German talent Nick Woltemade and are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies have joined Everton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in keeping track of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Germany international and Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 23-year-old forward has impressed at the U21 European Championship this summer, including a commanding hat-trick versus Slovenia.

He also delivered 17 goals in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, helping secure DFB Pokal silverware.

His blend of height, strength, and technical skill has drawn impressive comparisons to top strikers like Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez.

Nicknamed “The Tower of Stuttgart”, Woltemade stands at 6’6” and carries a price tag of approximately £32 million.

With Newcastle keen to boost their attacking options, the Magpies are now tracking Woltemade’s development as interest intensifies in the 2025 summer transfer window.