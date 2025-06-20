Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Man Utd tracking the German ‘Harry Kane’

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on rising German star Nick Woltemade.

The towering 23-year-old striker has caught attention after scoring four goals in Germany’s opening two matches at the U21 Euros, including a standout hat-trick against Slovenia.

Germany international and Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the striker, with a price tag of just £32 million.

Woltemade also enjoyed a prolific season with Stuttgart, netting 17 goals and playing a key role in their DFB Pokal triumph.

His strong performances have seen him likened to elite names such as Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez in German media.

Forest and United are both monitoring the striker’s, nicknamed “the Tower of Stuttgart”, progress as the 2025 summer transfer window heats up.