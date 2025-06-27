Exclusive: Everton join race for the German ‘Harry Kane’

Everton have reportedly joined the race for Stuttgart and Germany U21 star Nick Woltemade.

Ontheminute.com understands that Everton have joined Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in keeping track of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Germany international stars Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers at the U21 European Championship, which includes a hat-trick against Slovenia.

Woltemade’s club form has also impressed, with 17 goals for Stuttgart in a season that ended with a DFB Pokal trophy.

His blend of physical presence and technical ability has drawn comparisons to top names like Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez in German media.

Nicknamed “the Tower of Stuttgart,” the 6’6” striker could be a smart summer signing, with a valuation of around £32 million.

With Everton eager to add firepower to their attack, the Toffees are now keeping a close eye on Woltemade’s situation ahead of a potential move in the 2025 summer transfer window.