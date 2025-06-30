Man Utd weigh up move for Aston Villa star

Manchester United have identified Ollie Watkins as a potential transfer target as they assess options in case Rasmus Hojlund departs this summer.

The Aston Villa striker, who netted 24 Premier League goals and assists last season, is admired by some within United for his consistency and proven scoring record in England’s top flight.

Discussions have taken place between intermediaries representing both clubs, but any serious move remains at an early stage.

The Athletic reports that Watkins’ name surfaced during previous talks over Marcus Rashford, although no deal materialised.

United’s transfer focus is currently on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, but Watkins remains under consideration in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Villa, who may need sales to comply with Premier League financial rules, value the 29-year-old at around £60 million.

With three years left on his contract and consistent top-level output, Watkins offers a reliable, if costly, option should United decide to invest in experience.